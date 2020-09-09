SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Sangamon County skateboarders have a rare opportunity to help design the very skate park that they will be using for years to come.
What: Skate Park Workshop to design Iles Park Skate Park
Where: Erin's Pavilion (4965 S 2nd Street)
When: 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 26
Note: Social distancing and mask wearing are required.
