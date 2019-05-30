TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) -- The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes are back at State.
In the spirit of efficiency, perhaps the IHSA should skip the formalities and start giving the Wooden Shoes a bye to the Peoria round. It's practically become an annual tradition, with the Effingham County squad making it to the final stage of the playoffs in a mind-boggling seven of the last 10 years.
[VIDEO: HEMMEN, TEUTOPOLIS ROLL TO STATE ONCE AGAIN]
Legendary coach Justin Fleener's 2019 vintage will be known for a number of things: overcoming a sluggish start to the season, knocking off larger schools like Mattoon and Effingham and a remarkably spotless postseason capped off by junior Mitch Hemmen's Super-Sectional no-hitter against a 30-win Harrisburg team on a 19-game winning streak.
Not to mention some gaudy season statistics individually.
Teutopolis (26-8-1) is led by Clint Weber (.354) and his team-high 35 RBI, Dawson Smith (.372), Luke Ungrund (.340), Trenton Schwerdt (.327), Mitch Hardiek (.330) and Hemmen (.330).
The Shoes' pitching statistics are similarly gaudy.
If Teutopolis is to win its second state title in three years (and fourth since 2010) it will have to go through Alleman (27-13) at 5 p.m. on Friday and then either Pleasant Plains (25-11) or Aurora Christian (18-9-1) on Saturday in the championship.