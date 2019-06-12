CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- Adam Miller might be known for his Top 30 national recruiting status in the Class of 2020, but that's not what truly differentiates the Central Illinois native from his peers.
How many 17-year-olds do you know who run camps for kids in two different cities? That's what the Morgan Park senior does, both in Chicago and his original hometown of Peoria.
[VIDEO: ADAM MILLER, HERO OF THE WEEK]
While other teenagers play video games, Adam is using his platform to influence the community and create a better life for the kids who look up to him. It's a major reason he won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in Illinois as a junior when many expected a senior to claim the prestigious honor.
In this Hero of the Week feature, Gordon Voit discusses Adam's uncommon heart for the community, his 3.68 GPA and how he progressed as a player in his junior season. Adam even shows the camera some of his notes from the extra credit project he completed in one of his classes.
The story also features Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin, who has coached Adam for the past two years since he moved to Chicago.