Adam Miller

Adam Miller won the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game to go with his 3.68 GPA and unusual level of community involvement. Miller runs basketball camps for the children of Peoria and Chicago and visits others as well.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- Adam Miller might be known for his Top 30 national recruiting status in the Class of 2020, but that's not what truly differentiates the Central Illinois native from his peers.

How many 17-year-olds do you know who run camps for kids in two different cities? That's what the Morgan Park senior does, both in Chicago and his original hometown of Peoria.

[VIDEO: ADAM MILLER, HERO OF THE WEEK]

While other teenagers play video games, Adam is using his platform to influence the community and create a better life for the kids who look up to him. It's a major reason he won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in Illinois as a junior when many expected a senior to claim the prestigious honor.

In this Hero of the Week feature, Gordon Voit discusses Adam's uncommon heart for the community, his 3.68 GPA and how he progressed as a player in his junior season. Adam even shows the camera some of his notes from the extra credit project he completed in one of his classes.

The story also features Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin, who has coached Adam for the past two years since he moved to Chicago.

2019

Week 1: Irina Yeakley, Decatur Christian
Week 2: Ethan Osborne, Mt. Zion Junior High
Week 3: Illinois School for the Visually Impaired Wrestling
Week 4: George Johns, Jr., Holy Family
Week 5: Calvin Carson, Big Kings Basketball
Week 6: Terry Mason, Decatur
Week 7: Jarius Ingram, Warrensburg-Latham
Week 8: Anaya Peoples, Schlarman
Week 9: Myshaun Dozier, MacArthur
Week 10: Challenger League
Week 11: Adam Miller, Gatorade Player of Year

2018

Week 1: Shannon Roberts, MacArthur
Week 2: Fowler Connell, Danville
Week 3: Ken Leonard, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 4: Micah and Dennis Sheppard, Meridian
Week 5: Emily Short, Decatur
Week 6: Veterans and Friends golf 
Week 7: Dre Brown, Mike Dudek, Scotty Gilkey, Illinois/Eastern Illinois
Week 8: Demirjian Family of Decatur
Week 9: Donna Dulle, Mt. Pulaski
Week 10: Moe Dampeer
Week 11: Sister Jean, Loyola
Week 12: Reilly Fitzpatrick, Maroa-Forsyth
Week 13: Volunteers of Decatur Turkey Tournament
Week 14: Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Week 15: Taylorville Tornadoes
Week 16: Scotty Gilkey, Eastern Illinois