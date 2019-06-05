URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Tom Jones Challenger League is many things: a place for kids of all ability levels to have their moment in the spotlight, a way for Illinois athletes to give back to the community that supports them, an endless sea of smiles and cheering.
But it's also proof of one of life's great paradoxes: those who give often receive more than the recipient.
[VIDEO: ILLINI DONATE TIME TO CHALLENGER LEAGUE]
WAND's Mark Pearson makes his Hero of the Week debut by taking us behind the scenes of the annual tradition in Urbana, which is organized by the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis organization.