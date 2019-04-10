WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- Jarius Ingram was featured on the Friday Frenzy more than just about any other athlete in his three years starring for the Warrensburg-Latham basketball team.
But even his 23.7 points per game as a senior pale in comparison to the plucky left-handed guard's achievements off the court.
Ingram is one of a small handful of Presidential Scholarship winners at Millikin. It entitles him to free tuition as he pursues a pre-medical degree and hopes to work his way into medical school. He is also the valedictorian of the Warrensburg-Latham High Class of 2019.