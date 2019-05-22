Meyers Leonard

Portland, Ore. (WAND) -- Meyers Leonard has come a long way from Robinson, Illinois.

The Crawford County native made a name for himself with posterizing dunks at Robinson High and then two hours up the road in Champaign for Bruce Weber's Illini.

This week he reached a new career peak when he put up 25 points in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the dynastic Golden State Warriors.

But despite being the center of attention in the basketball world for a week, that's not what makes Meyers Leonard a hero -- explains WAND sports director Gordon Voit.

What makes Meyers Leonard a hero is how he demonstrated vulnerability in his press conference this week and shared about his struggles with depression. Not only that, but for how he has worked actively to help others in his shoes. That includes people like young journalist Jackson Frank, who shared this poignant story of how Leonard sought him out because he noticed Frank wasn't behaving like himself.

 

2018

Week 1: Shannon Roberts, MacArthur
Week 2: Fowler Connell, Danville
Week 3: Ken Leonard, Sacred Heart-Griffin
Week 4: Micah and Dennis Sheppard, Meridian
Week 5: Emily Short, Decatur
Week 6: Veterans and Friends golf 
Week 7: Dre Brown, Mike Dudek, Scotty Gilkey, Illinois/Eastern Illinois
Week 8: Demirjian Family of Decatur
Week 9: Donna Dulle, Mt. Pulaski
Week 10: Moe Dampeer
Week 11: Sister Jean, Loyola
Week 12: Reilly Fitzpatrick, Maroa-Forsyth
Week 13: Volunteers of Decatur Turkey Tournament
Week 14: Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Week 15: Taylorville Tornadoes
Week 16: Scotty Gilkey, Eastern Illinois

2019

Week 1: Irina Yeakley, Decatur Christian
Week 2: Ethan Osborne, Mt. Zion Junior High
Week 3: Illinois School for the Visually Impaired Wrestling
Week 4: George Johns, Jr., Holy Family
Week 5: Calvin Carson, Big Kings Basketball
Week 6: Terry Mason, Decatur
Week 7: Jarius Ingram, Warrensburg-Latham
Week 8: Anaya Peoples, Schlarman
Week 9: Myshaun Dozier, MacArthur
Week 10: Meyers Leonard, Robinson native