DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- St. Teresa graduate Stanley Rodgers is WAND Sports Hero of the Week for his magnanimous personality, on-field leadership and his recent commitment to the U.S. Army.
Rodgers' going away party is this coming Saturday, and from there he will spend six months in St. Louis training for his career in the Army Reserve.
It's a story of overcoming adversity and maintaining a positive attitude that lifts others up -- despite a set of obstacles in his life.
