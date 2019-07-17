Tori Lynch

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois School for the Visually Impaired's Tori Lynch is one of just 10 girls in the country to be chosen for the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes' "Emerging Stars ID Camp" later this month in Colorado Springs.

[VIDEO: TORI LYNCH, HERO OF THE WEEK]

The training program is meant to prepare athletes for the U.S. Paralympic program in five sports: swimming, goal ball, triathlon, track and field, plus judo. Athletes are chosen for their athletic skills as well as their academic and community accolades.

This is Lynch's second time being featured in a Hero of the Week segment after the ISVI and Illinois School for the Deaf hosted a regional wrestling tournament this past school year.

