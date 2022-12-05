(WAND) - The WAND Sports team covered a pair of high school basketball games in the area, including some Macon County Tournament action.

Check out some scores below.

Boys

St. Teresa 64, Central A&M 32

Cerro Gordo-Bement 53, TCSV 32

Girls

St. Anthony 76, Altamont 73

