(WAND) - The WAND Sports team covered a pair of high school basketball games in the area, including some Macon County Tournament action.
Check out some scores below.
Boys
St. Teresa 64, Central A&M 32
Cerro Gordo-Bement 53, TCSV 32
Girls
St. Anthony 76, Altamont 73
