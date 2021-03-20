(WAND-TV) -- The first week of the high school football season is officially over with as games were played across central Illinois both Friday and Saturday.
Below are the games the WAND Sports team covered around central Illinois.
Bismarck-Henning 19, Maroa-Forsyth 28
Tuscola 23, Central A&M 42
Warrensburg-Latham 42, Shelbyville 0
