It's a high school playoff preview "MegaShow" on the Friday Frenzy! As the second round approaches rapidly, Gordon Voit breaks down every class with local ties, from 1A up through 6A.
Tune in for a special "Saturday Frenzy" at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday where Voit and Mark Pearson will bring you highlights from as many games as possible!
Video 1
Central A&M vs. Fisher (1A)
Argenta-Oreana vs. Carrollton (1A)
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Auburn (2A)
St. Teresa vs. Tuscola (2A)
Pana vs. Oakwood (2A) +
Athlete of the Week: QB Jonah Lauff (Pana)
+ Interviews with Central A&M coach Brent Weakly and Connor Heaton
+ Interviews with Pana coach Ryan Lipe and Jacob Klein
Video 2
Effingham vs. Benton (4A)
Mt. Zion vs. Joliet Catholic (5A)
Glenwood vs. Lemont (6A)