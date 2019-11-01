It's a high school playoff preview "MegaShow" on the Friday Frenzy! As the opening round approaches rapidly, Gordon Voit breaks down every class with local ties, from 1A up through 6A.
Tune in for a special "Saturday Frenzy" at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday where Voit and Mark Pearson will bring you highlights from nearly 20 games!
Video 1
+ Class 1A
+ Feature: ALAH Knights surge back to 1A playoffs (Orlando Toatley + reports)
+ Class 2A
+ Feature: St. Teresa's Joey Staab part of strong Bulldog (8-1) squad in 2A
+ Class 3A
Video 2
+ Class 4A
+ Feature: Clinton goes 6-3 for first time since 2000 (4A)
+ Class 5A
+ Athlete of the Week: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion) (5A)
+ Class 6A