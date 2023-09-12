(WAND) - The WAND Sports crew stopped by a trio of high school volleyball games on Tuesday.
Despite a tough test from Argenta-Oreana, Unity Christian Volleyball became winners of 11 of their past 12 games. Over in Taylorvlle Mahomet-Seymour edged out the Tornadoes in straight sets. Finally, Teutopolis Volleyball had trouble handling 6'3 Halle Moomaw of Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg as the Hatchets take that matchup in two sets.
SCORES
Unity Christian 2, Argenta-Oreana 1
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Teutopolis 0
