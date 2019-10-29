Dozens of local volleyball teams remain in the playoffs as the area's squads enter into regional semifinals and finals.
In this Tuesday night roundup, WAND's Gordon Voit takes trips to the Decatur (2A), Teutopolis (2A) and Cerro Gordo regionals (1A).
St. Teresa 2, Williamsville 0 25-17, 25-18
Cerro Gordo 2, Meridian 0 25-20, 25-15
Central A&M 2, ALAH 1 19-25, 25-18, 25-19
Pana 2, Vandalia 0 25-14, 25-17
For a complete list of scores from Tuesday night, visit the IHSA website or click the image attached to this article.