CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Giorgi Bezhanishvili has drawn comparisons to Wisconsin All-American Ethan Happ early on in his Illini tenure. On Wednesday in Champaign the creative freshman post even outshone the Badger superstar with 20 points, but it wasn't enough and Illinois fell 72-60.
In Peoria, Illinois State whittled down a 22-point deficit to just 4 in the second half, but the Redbirds fell 85-68 to Bradley. Milik Yarbrough led Illinois State with 25 points, while Phil Fayne posted 17. MacArthur graduate Armon Brummett made the highlights with an emphatic block for the Braves.
Millikin appeared to have conference power North Central down for the count, but a last-second 3-pointer forced overtime and the Cardinals escaped the Griswold Center with a 93-92 win. Monticello's Fisher Brothers Calvin (32 points) and Zach (18) combined for 50 points in the loss.
LSA and Cerro Gordo-Bement advance to the boys LOVC NW Tournament finals, while Tuscola and Central A&M punch tickets to the girls CIC Tournament championship game.