EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The first half was one to forget for Illinois.
Northwestern led the Illini, 43-28 at halftime. The second half though, was a completely different story.
Illinois outscored the Wildcats in the second half, 53-13. The Illini are the only Division I team in the last 25 seasons to trail by 15 or more points at halftime and win the game by 20 points or more.
Illinois ended up winning the game, 81-56.
Kofi Cockburn dominated for the Illini. The big man scored 18 points and tallied 12 rebounds.
Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points and both Adam Miller and Trent Frazier had 14 points.
Illinois has now won four straight Big Ten games.
The Illini will now turn their focus to Maryland. Tip-off between Illinois and the Terrapins is scheduled for 7pm on Sunday.
