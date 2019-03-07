PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2018-19 Central A&M Raiders will go down in history as a team of firsts.
The first team to make it to State. The first team with anywhere near 32 wins. The first team to run the table against Class 1A opponents in the regular season (all three losses came against larger schools).
On Thursday coach Rob Smith's Raiders (32-3) posed for multiple photo shoots, had a shootaround, completed a practice and traveled to Peoria all in a day of preparation for Friday's 11 a.m. semifinal tipoff in the Class 1A playoffs.
Waiting for the Raiders is another team from the 217 area code: Cissna Park, a squad that boasts virtually unparalleled size at the Class 1A level.
