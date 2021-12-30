(WAND-TV) -- The final day of holiday tournaments concluded today as the WAND Sports team went out across central Illinois to get highlights of some of the best games still being played.
Below are the scores and highlights to those games:
Pana 71, Meridian 46
East Peoria 46, Unity 32
Teutopolis 58, Effingham 47
