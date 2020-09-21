DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Hope Academy is promoting physical health through a social media challenge.
Check this out! Tons of participants showing off their hopscotch skills.
Teachers say the challenge encourages kids to get active especially during virtual learning.
Former MacArthur basketball star Lexy Carson is the organizer and she's proud of how it all turned out.
