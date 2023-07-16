Horseshoes hosting Battle of the Sexes with guest Monica Abbott

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- A fun event for baseball and softball fans is coming to the Robin Roberts stadium this Friday, July 21.
Former 2-time USA Olympic Silver Medalist Monica Abbott will be in Springfield to take on the Lucky Horseshoes.
Abbott will be joined by an all-star roster of fast-pitch softball players on the Sallies team and will pitch the first two innings against the Shoes.
