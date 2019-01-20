--CLICK HERE FOR HIGHLIGHTS AND POSTGAME REACTION FROM ILLINOIS' 95-71 LOSS TO IOWA--
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WAND) -- No. 23 Iowa shot 71% from three-point land, knocking down 15 triples en route to a 95-71 win over Illinois Sunday.
Hawkeyes freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points, Isaiah Moss added a season-high 21 points, and Luka Garza had 20 for the Hawkeyes who shot 68% for the game.
Ayo Dosunmu led the way for the Illini, scoring 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half. Trent Frazier scored 12 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Aaron Jordan added 11 a piece.
Illinois will look to bounce back against Wisconsin in Champaign on Wednesday (8 pm CT).