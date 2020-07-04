COLOMNUS, OH. (WAND) -- Illini alumni flexed their muscles early and often in their "TBT" debut.
Led bay big man Mike Daum's 24 points and 13 rebounds, "House of Paign" cruised to an easy 76-53 victory.
the team will take on the defending champions "Carmen's Crew" in their next contest.
That game is scheduled for July, 8th at 4pm central time.
