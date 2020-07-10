COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- The House of 'Paign made things interesting, but their TBT run comes to an end in the Elite Eight.
The No. 16 overall seed fell to the No. 8 overall seed, the Red Scare, 83-76.
Andres Feliz led the Illini alumni with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Trey Landers played outstanding for the Dayton alumni putting up 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
The Red Scare will take on the Golden Eagles on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.