Red Scare advance to the Final Four after defeating House of 'Paign, 83-76. (photo courtesy: @thetournament on Twitter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- The House of 'Paign made things interesting, but their TBT run comes to an end in the Elite Eight.

The No. 16 overall seed fell to the No. 8 overall seed, the Red Scare, 83-76.

Andres Feliz led the Illini alumni with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Trey Landers played outstanding for the Dayton alumni putting up 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Red Scare will take on the Golden Eagles on Sunday.

