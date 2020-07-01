COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- House of 'Paign has arrived in Columbus and the squad has begun practicing in the quarantine "bubble".
The jerseys are the same color as when Malcolm Hill, Leron Black, Michael Finke and Nnanna Egwu last suited up for the Illini, but many of their lives are different.
From Finke's ring finger to Egwu's expanded offensive array, the overseas stars share about the changes to their lives in this WAND Sports feature story.
Perhaps nobody has changed more than Malcolm Hill, who has dropped 30 pounds by trying a vegan lifestyle and has undergone a personality shift to one that's downright effervescent at times, as he joked during his Media Day interview.
House of 'Paign takes on War Tampa in the First Round of TBT on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
