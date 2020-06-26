Illini expert Mark Tupper joins WAND's Gordon Voit to discuss how 7-foot prospect Brandon Lieb fits into Illinois' plans for this upcoming season and beyond.
What was the timeline of his commitment? How does he fit into the big man rotation? What are his strengths and weaknesses? Join Mark and Gordon on location at Lake Decatur to find out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.