CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois freshman big man Kofi Cockburn has announced his intention to pursue the NBA Draft.
Under the current NCAA rules, even if Cockburn hires (an NCAA-approved) agent, he is still allowed to come back for his sophomore season if he a) withdraws prior to the draft or b) goes unselected.
The 7-footer from Jamaica made a sizable splash in his first year on campus, being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after being named conference Freshman of the Week seven times. That's tied for the second most in a season since the award began.
Cockburn posted 12 double-doubles this season, fifth most among freshmen in the nation. He set Illinois freshman records in rebounding and is the No. 5 scorer among freshman in program history.
In this WAND Sports interview, Mark Tupper explains how Cockburn's departure would affect the Illini going forward.