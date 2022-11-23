How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship.
If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live.
For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3
For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV).
If these options aren't available, go to the NFHS Network. Here's that link: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ihsa
All games are being played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
(1:00 PM) 2A - St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley
(4:00 PM) 3A - Williamsville vs. IC Catholic
(7:00 PM) 4A - Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Providence Catholic
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.