The IBCA announced their 2021 Hall of Fame class this morning and it's loaded with players and coaches from central Illinois.
Here is a full list of who was selected.
- Kent Niebrugge (Teutopolis Boys Coach)
- Ron Reed (Effingham Boys Coach)
- John Davsko (Griffin)
- Emily Fennell (Paris)
- Tina Hutchinson (Lincoln)
- Chris McKinney (Lincoln)
- Karin Nicholls (Argenta-Oreana)
- McKay Smith (Southeast)
- 2009 Meridian Boys Team
- 2009 Centennial Boys Team
