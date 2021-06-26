PONTIAC (WAND-TV) -- The IBCA All-Star games for high school basketball took place today for classes 1-4A.
WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson went to Pontiac to cover the exciting games and talk to players, some who's high school career was over, and to some who will be looking for even bigger seasons next year.
Below are the results for those games.
PART ONE:
1A/2A Girls: North 100, South 68
1A/2A Boys: 121, South 85
PART TWO:
3A/4A Girls: North 102, South 71
3A/4A Boys: North 106, South 101
