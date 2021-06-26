WAND LIVE SHOWS

PONTIAC (WAND-TV) -- The IBCA All-Star games for high school basketball took place today for classes 1-4A. 

WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson went to Pontiac to cover the exciting games and talk to players, some who's high school career was over, and to some who will be looking for even bigger seasons next year.

Below are the results for those games.

PART ONE: 

1A/2A Girls: North 100, South 68

1A/2A Boys: 121, South 85

PART TWO:

3A/4A Girls: North 102, South 71

3A/4A Boys: North 106, South 101

