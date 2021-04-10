(WAND-TV) -- As the 2021 high school basketball season has now come to an end, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has released its 2021 Girls' All-State Teams.
A total of 29 players earned either All State Team honors or Special Mentions from the central Illinois region. Those players can be found below:
1A All State Team:
Jilyan Burgene, Central A&M, FR
Addison Newbon, St. Teresa, SR
Grace Nelson, Altamont, FR
2A All State Team:
Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton, JR
Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis, SR
Jill Hamilton, Pana, JR
Madyson Rigdon, Paris, JR
Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains, SR
2A Special Mentions:
Isabel Hudspeth, Porta, SR
Maddie Roberts, Williamsville, JR
Trinity Wade, Shelbyville, JR
Marley Smith, Auburn, JR
3A All State Team:
Kenzey Decker, Springfield, SR
Kloe Froebe, Lincoln, FR
Quincenia Jackson, MacArthur, SR
Mallory Ramage, Mattoon, JR
Erin Houpt, Danville, SR
Shae Littleford, Charleston, SR
Sofie Lowis, SHG, SR
3A Special Mentions:
Denver Anderson, Mt. Zion, FR
Taya Davis, MacArthur, SR
Kaylen Reed, Rochester, SO
Haylee Sagle, Taylorville, SR
Kaleah Toran, Springfield, JR
Kate Matthews, Glenwood, SR
Diavian Mehundrew, Southeast, JR
