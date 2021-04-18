(WAND-TV) -- The IBCA released the All-State boys teams for Illinois high school basketball and many athletes from across the central Illinois area received honors.
Here is the full list of players who have either made the All-State teams or received Special Mentions.
Class 1A Special Mentions:
Jackson Cook, Warrensburg-Latham, SR
Class 2A All-State:
Evan Wermert, Teutopolis, SR
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola, SR
Jake Hamilton, SHG, SO
Class 2A Special Mentions:
Andrew Ambrose, Pana, SR
Cade Privia, PORTA, SR
Sam Antonacci, SHG, SR
Class 3A All-State:
KJ Debrick, Lanphier, SR
James Dent, Southeast, SR
Nathanael Hoskins, Danville, SR
Tevin Smith, Danville, SR
RJ Walker, Eisenhower, SR
Parker Wolfe, Effingham, SR
Class 3A Special Mentions:
Shane Miller, Springfield High, SR
Brylon Phillips, MacArthur, JR
Bennie Slater, Springfield High, SR
Nathan Thompson, Effingham, SR
