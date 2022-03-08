WAND LIVE SHOWS

(WAND) -- With the 2021-2022 regular season over for girl's high school basketball, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams. 

Below are the names of the athletes who were honored from our area.

1A: 

Sydney Richards, Neoga, 2nd Team

Makenna Cox, Springfield Lutheran, 3rd Team

Sophia Kremitzki, Tuscola. 3rd Team

Ella Boyer, Tuscola, Special Mention

Jaida Taylor, St. Teresa, Special Mention

Alexis Wade, Mt. Pulaski, Special Mention

2A:

Jillian Hamilton, Pana, 1st Team

Madyson Ridgon, Paris, 1st Team

Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton, 2nd Team

Ella Armstrong, St. Joseph-Ogden, 3rd Team

Anna Beyers, Pana, 3rd Team

Rachel Holthaus, Pana, 3rd Team

Katelyn Littleton, Paris, 3rd Team

Kaitlyn Schumacher, Teutopolis, 3rd Team

Marley Smith, Auburn, 3rd Team

Isabella Hardiek, Teutopolis, Special Mention

Maddie Roberts, Williamsville, Special Mention

Taylor Wells, St. Joseph-Ogden, Special Mention

3A: 

Kloe Froebe, Lincoln, 1st Team

Mallory Ramage, Mattoon, 1st Team

Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour, 2nd Team

Kaylen Reed, Rochester, 3rd Team

Diavian Mehundrew, Southeast, Special Mention

Christina Rice, MacArthur, Special Mention

Kaleah Toran, Springfield, Special Mention

Cheyenne Trotter, Lanphier, Special Mention

