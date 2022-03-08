(WAND) -- With the 2021-2022 regular season over for girl's high school basketball, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams.
Below are the names of the athletes who were honored from our area.
1A:
Sydney Richards, Neoga, 2nd Team
Makenna Cox, Springfield Lutheran, 3rd Team
Sophia Kremitzki, Tuscola. 3rd Team
Ella Boyer, Tuscola, Special Mention
Jaida Taylor, St. Teresa, Special Mention
Alexis Wade, Mt. Pulaski, Special Mention
2A:
Jillian Hamilton, Pana, 1st Team
Madyson Ridgon, Paris, 1st Team
Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton, 2nd Team
Ella Armstrong, St. Joseph-Ogden, 3rd Team
Anna Beyers, Pana, 3rd Team
Rachel Holthaus, Pana, 3rd Team
Katelyn Littleton, Paris, 3rd Team
Kaitlyn Schumacher, Teutopolis, 3rd Team
Marley Smith, Auburn, 3rd Team
Isabella Hardiek, Teutopolis, Special Mention
Maddie Roberts, Williamsville, Special Mention
Taylor Wells, St. Joseph-Ogden, Special Mention
3A:
Kloe Froebe, Lincoln, 1st Team
Mallory Ramage, Mattoon, 1st Team
Cayla Koerner, Mahomet-Seymour, 2nd Team
Kaylen Reed, Rochester, 3rd Team
Diavian Mehundrew, Southeast, Special Mention
Christina Rice, MacArthur, Special Mention
Kaleah Toran, Springfield, Special Mention
Cheyenne Trotter, Lanphier, Special Mention
