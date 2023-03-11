(WAND) - The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has released the 2023 Girls Basketball All-State teams.

For a of players in our viewing area that made the cut, see the list below. 

Full All-State teams are attached to this article.

3A

First Team

Kloe Froebe, Lincoln

Second Team 

Kaylen Reed, Rochester 

Third Team

Savannah Orgeron, Mahomet-Seymour

Denver Anderson, Mt. Zion

Special Mentions

Christina Rice, MacArthur

Jenna Bowman, Lincoln

Emma Scheffler, Springfield High

Marisa Gant, Southeast

Addison Tarr, Taylorville

Class 2A

First Team

Kaylee Niebrugge, Teutopolis

Second Team

Kaitlyn Coombes, Pana 

Third Team

Emily Konkel, Paris 

Special Mention

Leah Adlaf, Maroa-Forsyth

Mia Wade, Shelbyville

Jayce Privia, PORTA

Raegan Stringer, Unity

Class 1A

First Team

Grace Nelson, Altamont

Second Team

Sydney Richards, Neoga

Lucy Fearday, St. Anthony

Ella Boyer, Tuscola 

Third Team

Emma Devocelle, St. Thomas More

Special Mentions

Jillyan Burgener, Central A&M

Audrey Sabol, Nokomis

Josie Armstrong, Shiloh

Lucy Corley, St. Teresa

