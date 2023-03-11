(WAND) - The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has released the 2023 Girls Basketball All-State teams.
For a of players in our viewing area that made the cut, see the list below.
Full All-State teams are attached to this article.
3A
First Team
Kloe Froebe, Lincoln
Second Team
Kaylen Reed, Rochester
Third Team
Savannah Orgeron, Mahomet-Seymour
Denver Anderson, Mt. Zion
Special Mentions
Christina Rice, MacArthur
Jenna Bowman, Lincoln
Emma Scheffler, Springfield High
Marisa Gant, Southeast
Addison Tarr, Taylorville
Class 2A
First Team
Kaylee Niebrugge, Teutopolis
Second Team
Kaitlyn Coombes, Pana
Third Team
Emily Konkel, Paris
Special Mention
Leah Adlaf, Maroa-Forsyth
Mia Wade, Shelbyville
Jayce Privia, PORTA
Raegan Stringer, Unity
Class 1A
First Team
Grace Nelson, Altamont
Second Team
Sydney Richards, Neoga
Lucy Fearday, St. Anthony
Ella Boyer, Tuscola
Third Team
Emma Devocelle, St. Thomas More
Special Mentions
Jillyan Burgener, Central A&M
Audrey Sabol, Nokomis
Josie Armstrong, Shiloh
Lucy Corley, St. Teresa
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.