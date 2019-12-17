ICA Shrine Bowl Game rosters released

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The ICA Shrine Bowl Game is set to kickoff on June 20th, 2020 at 11am at Illinois Wesleyan University.
And if you've been following our Friday Frenzy, you'll recognize quite a few of these names.
Below is a list of local players who were selected to compete.
RED TEAM
QB - Stuart Ross, Springfield Southeast
RB - Sage Davis, Mt. Zion
WR - Jacob Paradee, Central A&M
WR - Bryce Edmiston, Pana
WR - Brandon Douglas, Tuscola
OL - Joshua Wright, Lanphier
OL - Brock Griffin, Normal Community
OL - Skyler Hufeld, Normal West
OL - Connor Sweeney, Rochester
OL - Jackson Hogan, St. Teresa
DB - Nic Tackels, Monticello
DB - Camden Woodward, Taylorville
LB - Egan Bender, Mt. Zion
DL - Latrell Phillips, MacArthur
DL - Malachi Thomas, MacArthur
DL - Stone Sowa, Maroa-Forsyth
BLUE TEAM
QB - Jonah Lauff, Pana
RB - Narkel LeFlour, Glenwood
RB - Grant Ripperda, Williamsville
RB - Nic Laird, Athens
RB - Payton Kean, GCMS
WR - Bradyn Smith, SHG
WR - Colin Brunstein, Jacksonville
WR - Alex Cosgriff, Routt
WR - Colin DuBois, Auburn
OL - Garrett Bearden, North Mac
OL - Hugo Garza, Arcola
OL - Jeske Maples, Central A&M
OL - Caleb Toberman, Clifton Central
DB - Josh Williams, Argenta-Oreana
LB - Levi Smaling, Normal Community
LB - Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana
DL - Adam Maxwell, Warrensburg-Latham