ICA Shrine Bowl Game rosters released

Mt. Zion's Sage Davis scores a touchdown against Effingham.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The ICA Shrine Bowl Game is set to kickoff on June 20th, 2020 at 11am at Illinois Wesleyan University.

And if you've been following our Friday Frenzy, you'll recognize quite a few of these names.

Below is a list of local players who were selected to compete.

RED TEAM

QB - Stuart Ross, Springfield Southeast

RB - Sage Davis, Mt. Zion

WR - Jacob Paradee, Central A&M

WR - Bryce Edmiston, Pana

WR - Brandon Douglas, Tuscola

OL - Joshua Wright, Lanphier

OL - Brock Griffin, Normal Community

OL - Skyler Hufeld, Normal West

OL - Connor Sweeney, Rochester

OL - Jackson Hogan, St. Teresa

DB - Nic Tackels, Monticello

DB - Camden Woodward, Taylorville

LB - Egan Bender, Mt. Zion

DL - Latrell Phillips, MacArthur

DL - Malachi Thomas, MacArthur

DL - Stone Sowa, Maroa-Forsyth

BLUE TEAM

QB - Jonah Lauff, Pana

RB - Narkel LeFlour, Glenwood

RB - Grant Ripperda, Williamsville

RB - Nic Laird, Athens

RB - Payton Kean, GCMS

WR - Bradyn Smith, SHG

WR - Colin Brunstein, Jacksonville

WR - Alex Cosgriff, Routt

WR - Colin DuBois, Auburn

OL - Garrett Bearden, North Mac

OL - Hugo Garza, Arcola

OL - Jeske Maples, Central A&M

OL - Caleb Toberman, Clifton Central

DB - Josh Williams, Argenta-Oreana

LB - Levi Smaling, Normal Community

LB - Makail Stanley, Argenta-Oreana

DL - Adam Maxwell, Warrensburg-Latham