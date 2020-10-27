SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- A day before the IHSA was expected to give a winter sports update, the IDPH changes basketball to high risk and Governor Pritzker alludes that some winter sports may be put "on hold."
In a statement from IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, he says they learned 15 minutes before the governor's press conference that basketball went from the medium risk category to the high risk category.
Governor Pritzker then made it seem during his daily briefing that high risk sports, which includes basketball, hockey and wrestling, will be put "on hold."
Click here to see where each sport falls for the risk categories.
The IHSA is still expected to give a winter sports updated tomorrow.
To see Craig Anderson's statement today, click here.
