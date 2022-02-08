(WAND) -- The IHSA held their February Board Meeting and announced a change for high school football.
They have approved one through 32 postseason seeding for 1A through 6A.
This means that instead of splitting up north and south and seeding one through 16 each, they'll combine and be seeded together.
