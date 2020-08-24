BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- It's not "State", but it's better than nothing.
The IHSA has approved a plan for fall sports' postseason: a one-round event that will exist within a program's geographic boundaries.
Sports affected include boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming & diving.
The postseason will take place the Week of October 19, with most events happening on Saturday the 24th.
