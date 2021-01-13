The IHSA Board of Directors held their regularly scheduled meeting today, but not much changed.
High school sports in Illinois remain paused for the time being.
They will stay that way until the IDPH says otherwise.
Now, as soon as the IDPH allows, the Board did approve the resumption of contact days for all IHSA sports that aren't in season. If mitigations aren't rolled back enough for winter sports to start, they too could be eligible for contact days.
The Board did not set a schedule yet, they say they hope to do so on January 27th.
