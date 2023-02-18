CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Eight central Illinois wrestlers had an opportunity to win a state championship.
Half of our local wrestlers got the job done. Find out who took home the first place medal here.
Unity's Nick Nosler won 1A 195.
Mahomet-Seymour's Mateo Casillas won 2A 195.
Glenwood's Drew Davis won 2A 113.
Auburn's Anthony Ruzic won 1A 120.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.