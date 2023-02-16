CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The IHSA boys wrestling state tournament got underway at the State Farm Center.
Several central Illinois athletes had success in the opening round. Check out the results.
- Clinton VerHeecke (LSA), won opening round, won quarterfinal matchup
- Garrett VerHeecke (LSA), won opening round, lost quarterfinal matchup
- Logan Roberts (Warrensburg-Latham), won opening round, lost quarterfinal matchup
- Anthony Ruzic (Auburn), won opening round, won quarterfinal matchup
- Cayden Poole (Clinton), won opening round, lost quarterfinal matchup
- Kyus Root (Unity), won opening round, won quarterfinal matchup
- Cory West (Sacred Heart-Griffin), won opening round, lost quarterfinal matchup
- William Blue (Taylorville), won opening round, lost quarterfinal matchup
- Drew Davis (Glenwood), won opening round, won quarterfinal matchup
