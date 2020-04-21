BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The IHSA has announced the cancellation of all spring state tournaments while leaving the door open to possibly have games of some kind, should medical authorities give the green light.
The IHSA also announced that summer contact has been suspended.
From the IHSA's release:
"Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” said (executive director Craig) Anderson. “Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”