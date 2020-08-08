It's been a discussion for quite some time. Should there be a shot clock in high school basketball in Illinois?
Last week we showed you the push from coaches to get one implemented. Today, we share with you the IHSA's side of the story.
On Thursday, IHSA officials and four coaches met to discuss the possibility of having a shot clock.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says that there are several roadblocks that need to be figured out.
Two of the major ones include cost and the ability to modify a rule that's provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Anderson said they talked for 35-40 minutes.
He says the next step for the shot clock committee is to schedule a meeting with the Board of Directors, the only entity that can change the shot clock rule.
