As the high school football playoffs rapidly approach, many local teams are hoping to punch a last-minute ticket to the Big Dance.
Here is a complete breakdown of every area team on the bubble as we inch towards Week 9.
Notes:
+ It appears that the Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike will knock seven or more playoff teams out of the field
+ That means that this year's playoff points bubble could be substantially lower than last year's 38.
+ Six wins guarantees a spot, five wins makes a team playoff eligible but not guaranteed
+ Here is a complete schedule of Week 9 games
TEAMS THAT CAN LOCK UP A SPOT
Taylorville (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Civic Memorial (6-2)
Danville (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2)
Clinton (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Warrensburg-Latham (3-5)
SHG (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ MacArthur (5-3)
MacArthur (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. SHG (5-3)
SJO (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Monticello (5-3)
Monticello (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. SJO (5-3)
VGH (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ ALAH (5-3)
ALAH (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. VGH (5-3)
Cumberland (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Sangamon Valley (2-6)
Casey-Westfield (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Red Hill (1-7)
Watseka (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. Iroquois West (1-7)
Carlinville (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: @ Litchfield (0-8)
Salt Fork (5-3)
Week 9 opponent: vs. Oakwood (6-2)
TEAMS THAT NEED A WIN AND SOME HELP TO GET IN
Shelbyville (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: vs. St. Teresa (7-1)
Jacksonville (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: Springfield High (6-2)
Tri-County (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: @ Cerro Gordo-Bement (3-5)
Newton (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: @ Marshall (3-5)
New Berlin (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: vs. Athens (6-2)
North Mac (4-4)
Week 9 opponent: vs. Riverton (0-8)