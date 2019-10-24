As the high school football playoffs rapidly approach, many local teams are hoping to punch a last-minute ticket to the Big Dance.

Here is a complete breakdown of every area team on the bubble as we inch towards Week 9.

Notes:

+ It appears that the Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike will knock seven or more playoff teams out of the field

+ That means that this year's playoff points bubble could be substantially lower than last year's 38.

+ Six wins guarantees a spot, five wins makes a team playoff eligible but not guaranteed

+ Here is a complete schedule of Week 9 games

TEAMS THAT CAN LOCK UP A SPOT

Taylorville (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Civic Memorial (6-2)

Danville (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2)

Clinton (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Warrensburg-Latham (3-5)

SHG (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ MacArthur (5-3)

MacArthur (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. SHG (5-3)

SJO (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Monticello (5-3)

Monticello (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. SJO (5-3)

VGH (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ ALAH (5-3)

ALAH (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. VGH (5-3)

Cumberland (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Sangamon Valley (2-6)

Casey-Westfield (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Red Hill (1-7)

Watseka (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. Iroquois West (1-7)

Carlinville (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: @ Litchfield (0-8)

Salt Fork (5-3)

Week 9 opponent: vs. Oakwood (6-2)

TEAMS THAT NEED A WIN AND SOME HELP TO GET IN

Shelbyville (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: vs. St. Teresa (7-1)

Jacksonville (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: Springfield High (6-2)

Tri-County (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: @ Cerro Gordo-Bement (3-5)

Newton (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: @ Marshall (3-5)

New Berlin (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: vs. Athens (6-2)

North Mac (4-4)

Week 9 opponent: vs. Riverton (0-8)