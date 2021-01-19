DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- The IHSA announced a couple of updates today after the state of Illinois saw improvements in recoveries from COVID-19.
Region three sits in phase four as region six sits in tier one, which now according to the latest IHSA update, have the same meaning in terms of what is allowed.
High risk sports like basketball may now start scrimmaging themselves as sports for the Spring and Summer such as baseball and softball will allow contact days on January 25.
On January 27, the IHSA will meet again where they are expected to have a more solidified schedule for Fall sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.