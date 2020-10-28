It's been a wild 36 hours for high school student-athletes.
A day after it seemed Governor Pritzker put the high risk sports on hold, the IHSA says it's allowing basketball to play in the winter season.
Today, the IHSA Board of Directors approved the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee's plan for basketball. The Board also voted to move wrestling to the summer season and approved all low risk sports.
Click here to see their full statement.
The IHSA Board of Directors states that "increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled."
It is now up to each individual school district to make a decision on if they will play basketball this winter or not.
If schools decide to play, practices can begin on November 16 and games can start on November 30.
The SMAC will require all personnel to wear masks during the event. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is expected to meet tomorrow to finalize specifics.
Governor Pritzker quickly responded to this news at his press conference today saying, "they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."
The Illinois State Board of Education also released a statement. To see the full statement, click here.
In the press release, ISBE also says they are relying on superintendents and school leaders to make responsible choices.
We'll continue to monitor this ongoing situation and will provide updates as they become available.
