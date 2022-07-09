NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 2019, the IHSA held an in-person officials conference.
The event is expecting nearly 600 officials from all over the state of Illinois where they'll collaborate in workshop sessions.
The officials will also share their own experiences to help prepare fellow officials with unique situations.
The IHSA is also looking for more officials for this upcoming school year so if you're interested go to their website at IHSA.org.
