BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The "District Era" is over before it officially began.
IHSA members have voted 374-241 (87 abstaining) to strike down the
system it instated in December of 2018, one that would change football's conference system into districts for the 2021 season.
In it, the IHSA-dictated districts were to be composed of eight schools within the same class, with round-robin play plus two non-district games adding up to nine games a season. The system had passed with a 324-307-69.
The issue was a contentious one: it contributed to the highest overall voter turnout in 10 years (86.5% voting on the slate of proposals, up from 52.9% in 2010-11).
Those opposed to it said that they were concerned that rivalries among schools not in the same class would be weakened and that they were not happy with having their scheduling power removed.
Those in favor of it said they were unable to schedule enough quality teams as is and that it would allow non-football programs to compete in conferences they desired instead of being forced into the conference that the football program chose.