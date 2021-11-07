DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Round two of the IHSA playoffs are over as the quarterfinals quickly approach. Many central Illinois teams remain in play as they look to make a push for a state title.
Below are those teams and their matchups for the coming week:
1A
No. 9 Central A&M @ No. 5 Arcola, Saturday at 2:30 PM
No. 3 Athens @ No. 2 Carrollton, Saturday at 1 PM
2A
No. 4 Mater Dei @ No. 1 St. Teresa, Saturday at 3 PM
No. 2 Pana @ No. 6 Nashville, Saturday at 1 PM
3A
No. 4 Williamsville @ No. 1 Unity, Saturday at 2 PM
No. 3 Benton @ No. 2 Mt. Carmel, Saturday at 2 PM
4A
No. 4 Freeburg @ No. 1 Rochester, Saturday at 4 PM
No. 2 Breese Central @ No. 3 SHG, Saturday at 2 PM
5A
No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour @ No. 7 Morton, Saturday at 1 PM
