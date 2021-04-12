(WAND-TV) -- The IHSA Board of Directors met for its scheduled meeting today to discuss several topics, including "a reduction in contact days this summer, a three-year membership assessment plan to aid in the IHSA's economic recovery, and setting several Spring State Final dates."
One of the biggest highlights out of this meeting is that students competing in low-risk outdoor sports are no longer required to wear masks while competing. These sports are bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis, and track & field. According to the IHSA, students must continue to wear masks in these sports when they are not actively competing, such as when they are sitting on the bench.
