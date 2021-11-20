(WAND-TV) -- The semifinal round of the IHSA football playoffs took place today across the state of Illinois as three different teams from central Illinois took place in games.
The St. Teresa Bulldogs traveled to take on Nashville, falling late in the game 37-35. The Unity Rockets hosted Mt. Carmel and came out on top 28-21, earning a spot in next week's state finals, as Central A&M hosted Carrollton and fell 28-14.
Here are the highlights and post-game reactions from each of those three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.